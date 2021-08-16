It’s been a long, long time since football supporters have been able to unashamedly celebrate inside grounds when their team has scored.

Atmospheres up and down the country were spine-tingling, and none more so than at St. James’ Park where those lucky enough to have a ticket were treated to a six-goal thriller.

Unfortunately for the hosts, the game went the way of visitors West Ham.

A video from up in the gods captures the moment when the Toon Army celebrated wildly after Freddie Woodman had saved Michail Antonio’s penalty.

MORE: Liverpool chasing highly-rated Barcelona star

That was just a pre-cursor for the Hammers fans to go wild seconds later as Tomas Soucek slammed home the rebound.