Though he’s still sidelined because of testing positive for Covid-19, Jesse Lingard will be hoping to be back and fighting fit as soon as possible for Manchester United.

The attacking midfielder had been promised he would play a more important role for the club by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a stunning few months on loan at West Ham United.

However, with two weeks left of the transfer window, the possibility of a return to east London still exists, and a cryptic message from one Hammers star has suggested that they might yet see more of Lingard at the London Stadium.

MORE: Liverpool chasing Barcelona star

Reserve goalkeeper, Darren Randolph, commented on his Instagram story ‘@JesseLingard I’ll be seeing you soon at Rush Green for training!’ according to the Daily Star. ‘You know you want to!’

Lingard certainly hasn’t fanned the flames concerning a move back to east London, but he will know more than anyone that he has a far better chance of regular football under David Moyes than he does under Solskjaer.

More Stories / Latest News Argentina announces where they’ll play their September World Cup qualifiers Tottenham and West Ham target discusses the pressures of playing for a big club (Video) Martin Braithwaite bags his second goal of the night as Barcelona extend lead to three over Real Sociedad

The Red Devils are in his blood though, and arguably have a much better squad than their Premier League rivals, meaning the likelihood is that he’ll have more chance of success if he stays where he is.

Clearly, he has the biggest of decisions to make with his career at a crossroads.