Marina Granovskaia tells Chelsea departee he will ‘always be welcomed back’ in emotional farewell message

Tammy Abraham has officially left Chelsea to sign for AS Roma, with Marina Granovskaia wishing the striker well on his future endeavours.

Abraham has been a key figure in the Chelsea side over the past two years, finishing as the club’s top goal-scorer in all competitions two seasons on the bounce.

While Thomas Tuchel is clearly not among his admirers, Jose Mourinho is, with AS Roma having forked out to get Abraham through the door, a move which was confirmed today.

MORE: Chelsea outcast attracting interest from three clubs including AC Milan with exit on the cards

Abraham has also, unusually, been given a personalised farewell message from Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia, whose words are included in the official statement issued on chelseafc.com:

“Tammy will always be welcomed back at Stamford Bridge as one of our own. We have all enjoyed watching his progress through our Academy and into the first-team squad, and are grateful for his contribution to our successes at senior and youth level.”

“His many goals in a Chelsea shirt and, of course, his part in our Champions League triumph last season will never be forgotten. I’m sure all Chelsea supporters will join me in wishing Tammy a long and successful career.”

Not everyone who leaves Chelsea is considered welcome back, but Abraham is a player who has spent most of his life on the club’s books and defied the odds to break into the first-team.

In a summer where Chelsea have broken their transfer record to re-sign Romelu Lukaku, you really wouldn’t be surprised to see Abraham pulling on the shirt again one day in the future.