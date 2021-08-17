Arsenal poised to shatter a transfer record and have new signing in place to face Chelsea on Sunday

The entire situation with Martin Odegaard has been entirely predictable, but you did have to hope that he would get a fair chance to prove himself after last season.

After he impressed with Real Sociedad he was recalled but didn’t get close to playing a regular starting role, while the best thing for him this summer would’ve been to stay at Arsenal, have a full pre-season and hit the ground running.

Instead, he’s been left in limbo by Real as rumours of a move have been growing, and it finally looks like Arsenal will be signing him on a permanent basis:

? There has been a significant breakthrough in the negotiations between Arsenal and Real Madrid for a permanent Martin Ødegaard transfer. Barring an unlikely turn of events, he will crush the Norwegian transfer record. Arsenal hope to have him ready for Chelsea on Sunday. #AFC pic.twitter.com/F1ZqOajwTE — Arilas Ould-Saada (@arilasos) August 17, 2021

It’s huge news for Arsenal fans as he was excellent last season and it feels like they’ve been waiting for him to return, so this will bring some added creativity to the midfield and he’s precisely what they should be doing in the market.

Instead of throwing big wages at players who are over the hill they need to develop talents to sell on for a profit, but you can be sure Real will demand some kind of buyback clause that ensures they see most of that profit.

It’s also interesting to see that he could be available to play against Chelsea, so that adds yet another edge to that game.