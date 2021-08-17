Barcelona are NOT interested in signing Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Sky Italy.

Aubameyang was previously considered one of the best strikers in the Premier League, but has been one of Arsenal’s worst performers since the club handed him a lucrative new contract.

The Arsenal hierarchy must be secretly regretting agreeing to pay Aubameyang such a considerable sum of money considering his contributions to the cause have now nosedived so dramatically.

Of course, one potential solution for the Gunners would be to sell the Gabonese striker, were they to find a buyer. Sky Sports‘ Kaveh Solhekol reported that Barcelona were showing interest in striking a deal.

However, those claims have since been rubbished by his colleagues in Italy.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang NO es una opción para el Barça. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 16, 2021

Barcelona are currently not negotiating for Pierre Aubameyang from Arsenal as new striker. He’s not a target now, priority is to sell players. ?? @mattemoretto #FCB #AFC Still no bid or talks for Clement Lenglet. Umtiti (NO Benfica) and Pjanic situation to be clarified soon. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2021

MORE: Arsenal could offload Aubameyang as Barcelona to offer unwanted star in return

Barcelona’s financial crisis has been well-documented, so it did seem bizarre to see them linked with a player who has become a problem for Arsenal as a result of his high wage demands.

The report from Kaveh Solhekol also claimed that Barca were open to offering Philippe Coutinho in exchange, another highly-paid under-performer, the kind that Arsenal would be wise to steer well clear of.

Barely a single detail of the story made sense from either Barca or Arsenal’s perspective, and we now know why – it was complete and utter fabrication.