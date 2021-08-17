Arsenal star ‘not a target’ for Barcelona despite claims Philippe Coutinho swap deal was in the works

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Barcelona are NOT interested in signing Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Sky Italy.

Aubameyang was previously considered one of the best strikers in the Premier League, but has been one of Arsenal’s worst performers since the club handed him a lucrative new contract.

The Arsenal hierarchy must be secretly regretting agreeing to pay Aubameyang such a considerable sum of money considering his contributions to the cause have now nosedived so dramatically.

Of course, one potential solution for the Gunners would be to sell the Gabonese striker, were they to find a buyer. Sky Sports Kaveh Solhekol reported that Barcelona were showing interest in striking a deal.

However, those claims have since been rubbished by his colleagues in Italy.

MORE: Arsenal could offload Aubameyang as Barcelona to offer unwanted star in return

More Stories / Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo update given by Fabrizio Romano amid PSG and Man City speculation
(Photo) Chelsea forward pictured at airport after arriving to complete move away from the Blues
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to offer these FIVE stars contract extensions

Barcelona’s financial crisis has been well-documented, so it did seem bizarre to see them linked with a player who has become a problem for Arsenal as a result of his high wage demands.

The report from Kaveh Solhekol also claimed that Barca were open to offering Philippe Coutinho in exchange, another highly-paid under-performer, the kind that Arsenal would be wise to steer well clear of.

Barely a single detail of the story made sense from either Barca or Arsenal’s perspective, and we now know why – it was complete and utter fabrication.

More Stories Philippe Coutinho Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.