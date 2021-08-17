Chelsea outcast attracting interest from three clubs including AC Milan with exit on the cards

Three clubs are reportedly showing an interest in signing Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea this summer.

Bakayoko signed for Chelsea in a big-money deal from AS Monaco back in the summer of 2017.

He was recruited to provide reinforcement in Antonio Conte’s midfield, but failed to impress during his short spell at Chelsea before being shipped out on loan.

Bakayoko is now back with Chelsea after his loan to Napoli expired, but is expected to leave once again before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

According to the Guardian, there are several potential suitors for the Frenchman, with Rennes, Lyon and AC Milan all thought to be showing an interest in signing him.

Chelsea have little hope of recouping anything like the money they paid for him four years ago, but would surely prefer to get him off their books permanently than send him out on loan again.

That said, it remains to be seen whether any of the aforementioned clubs are keen on striking a permanent deal for the 27-year-old or would prefer to minimise the risk with an initial loan.