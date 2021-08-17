Barcelona SNUBBED by Chelsea fringe player after call from manager Ronald Koeman

Barcelona attempted to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, prior to the striker agreeing a move to AS Roma.

Abraham has been Chelsea’s top scorer in all competitions in both the seasons he’s spent with the first-team, but that hasn’t earned him much credit with Thomas Tuchel.

The German has continually shunned the 23-year-old, whose qualities he clearly doesn’t value as highly as predecessor Frank Lampard did.

With Abraham likely to have one eye on making the England squad for the World Cup in Qatar, an exit this summer was always likely, with AS Roma being the club fortunate enough to get him through the door.

However, Kaveh Solhekol revealed on Sky Sports yesterday evening that AS Roma weren’t the only European giant to pursue Abraham, with BARCELONA also thought to have been keen.

If Kaveh’s version of events are correct, Abraham has snubbed a move to the Nou Camp in favour of linking up with Jose Mourinho at the Stadio Olimpico.

It’s not entirely clear whether that’s as a result of him seeing AS Roma as the perfect fit for him or being scared off by the ongoing financial problems at Barca.

Either way, Ronald Koeman’s men appear to have been snubbed by one of Chelsea’s fringe players, which just goes to show how far the mighty have fallen…