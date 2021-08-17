(Photo) Chelsea forward pictured at airport after arriving to complete move away from the Blues

Chelea striker Michy Batshuayi has been pictured arriving in Turkey ahead of the completion of his loan move to Besiktas.

Batshuayi was signed by Chelsea in the summer of 2016, soon before Antonio Conte took the reins as manager.

The Belgian was not given much of an opportunity to impress by Conte and was subsequently sent out on loan, which set the tone for the rest of his Chelsea career.

While there had been suggestions that Batshuayi, who spent last campaign with Crystal Palace, would be sold on a permanent basis this summer, that’s not going to happen.

Batshuayi has been pictured arriving in Istanbul, Turkey, before signing for Besiktas on a season-long loan.

Triple eagle for Michy Batshuayi. His third loan to a club with an eagle in their crest: twice Crystal Palace (?), and Besiktas (?). #cfc pic.twitter.com/jPjJNOy3aK — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) August 17, 2021

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is in Turkey ahead of completing a move to Turkish giants Besiktas. pic.twitter.com/GqjXhKSVqO — DSports (@dukamnetisports) August 17, 2021

MORE: Barcelona SNUBBED by Chelsea fringe player after call from manager Ronald Koeman

Chelsea fans may be struggling to see the point in continually loaning out players like Batshuayi instead of cashing-in and banking the money received in exchange.

However, from the club’s perspective, the loan fees they are paid over number of seasons amount to more than they’d be likely to receive in any permanent deal.

It’s shrewd business from Chelsea, the kind that allows Marina Granovskaia to spend freely without fear of ending up significantly in the red.