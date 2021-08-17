(Photo) Chelsea forward pictured at airport after arriving to complete move away from the Blues

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelea striker Michy Batshuayi has been pictured arriving in Turkey ahead of the completion of his loan move to Besiktas.

Batshuayi was signed by Chelsea in the summer of 2016, soon before Antonio Conte took the reins as manager.

The Belgian was not given much of an opportunity to impress by Conte and was subsequently sent out on loan, which set the tone for the rest of his Chelsea career.

While there had been suggestions that Batshuayi, who spent last campaign with Crystal Palace, would be sold on a permanent basis this summer, that’s not going to happen.

Batshuayi has been pictured arriving in Istanbul, Turkey, before signing for Besiktas on a season-long loan.

MORE: Barcelona SNUBBED by Chelsea fringe player after call from manager Ronald Koeman

More Stories / Latest News
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to offer these FIVE stars contract extensions
Liverpool star plotting shock exit amid interest from Juventus, Bayern Munich and PSG
Cristiano Ronaldo offered to Manchester City by agent Jorge Mendes

Chelsea fans may be struggling to see the point in continually loaning out players like Batshuayi instead of cashing-in and banking the money received in exchange.

However, from the club’s perspective, the loan fees they are paid over number of seasons amount to more than they’d be likely to receive in any permanent deal.

It’s shrewd business from Chelsea, the kind that allows Marina Granovskaia to spend freely without fear of ending up significantly in the red.

More Stories Michy Batshuayi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.