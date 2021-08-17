It’s still unclear at this stage whether Tottenham Hotspur will eventually allow Harry Kane to move to Manchester City in this window.

With two weeks still to go before the closure of another summer of transfer business, there’s plenty of time for that to happen, even if the party line is that the north Londoners have no intention of cashing in on the player.

That being said, the sheer amount of players they continue to be linked with suggests that there are already moves behind the scenes to reinvest any money that a Kane sale may bring in.

One player that is apparently interesting them is Bologna star, Takehiro Tomiyasu, although the Italian side’s sporting director had a word of warning for the Premier League outfit.

“We need a very important offer [for Tomiyasu], which hasn’t arrived yet,” he was quoted as saying by Walter Sabatini, per Gazzetta dello Sport and cited by Get Italian Football News.

“For now, he is our player but we will see what happens in the next ten days.”

Clearly, there is still work left to be done in order to get that deal over the line.