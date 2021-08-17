As he’s proved over the last couple of transfer windows, Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers, is a shrewd operator, and has a habit of bringing in the right players at the right price for the Foxes.

The current window has been no different with the likes of Patson Daka, Boubakary Soumare, Ryan Bertrand and Jannik Vestergaard all having been acquired already, as the Midlanders ready themselves for another European campaign.

With two weeks left in which to be able to acquire any other players, England U21 star, Noni Madueke, has emerged as a serious target.

The 19-year-old currently plies his trade in the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven, with Leicestershire Live suggesting that Madueke would replace Demarai Gray and Cengiz Under in the right wing slot.

A bid of in the region of £20m-£30m is thought to be enough to tempt the Dutch giants into parting with the player.

If Rodgers is able to pull the transfer off, the club can look forward to being a force both domestically and in Europe.