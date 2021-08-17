There are still two weeks to go until the end of the current transfer window and that’s plenty of time for Crystal Palace to test Celtic’s resolve.

Patrick Vieira would appear to be unhappy with his Eagles side after their opening day defeat at Chelsea, and is still keen to add to his squad.

Ange Postecoglou is unlikely to be too happy at the news, however, a prospective £7m bid from the south Londoners for his captain, Callum McGregor, per Homme du Match and cited by HITC, might be too tempting for the powers that be to turn down.

One thing in the Hoops’ favour is McGregor’s length of contract.

Once described as ‘technically brilliant’ by former Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers, the player has a deal in place to keep him at the club until 2024.

If nothing else, that should ensure that if Palace want to continue their pursuit, they’ll need to put their hands in their pockets to the tune of more than £7m.

Of course, playing in the English top-flight coming into his prime years may be a move that the player himself is willing to make at this stage of his career.