Chelsea’s new hero could still leave this month as club eye deal for Sevilla star Jules Kounde

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah could reportedly still leave the club on loan before the end of the month.

Chalobah, a product of Chelsea’s academy, has long been considered a player with potential, but was not tipped to break into the Blues’ first-team this summer.

However, a combination of his sturdy pre-season performances and the absence of defenders returning from international duty has seen him start back-to-back games.

Chalobah starred for Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup win before scoring his first goal for the club on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Still, according to the Guardian, the possibility of him leaving on loan before the end of the transfer window cannot be ruled out.

The report notes that Chelsea are still chasing Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, which could be bad news for Chalobah in his efforts to break into the first-team.

It would be a dear shame for him to have made it this far only to be ousted by a big-money acquisition that Chelsea don’t really need, but that’s the nature of life under Roman Abramovich…