Chelsea winger’s loan exit with €10M buy option delayed after positive COVID-19 test

Chelsea winger Kenedy’s exit from the Blues has reportedly been delayed by a positive COVID-19 test.

Kenedy first made himself known to Chelsea fans while Jose Mourinho was at the helm, with the former Blues boss fielding the Brazilian at left-back on occasion.

Four loan moves have followed for the now 25-year-old, who hasn’t ever really threatened to force his way into the first-team setup at Chelsea. He hasn’t had the trust of any manager.

With current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel clearly not a fan, Kenedy is set to be sent out on loan once again, with the Brazilian set to sign for Flamengo on loan with a €10M option to buy, as per O Dia.

The newspaper also reports that Chelsea’s Kenedy has recently tested positive for COVID-19, which has delayed, but not derailed, his move back to his native Brazil.

It’s claimed that Kenedy first tested positive for COVID-19, but his second test came back as negative and the third inconclusive. He is self-isolating in the meantime.

This appears to be merely a bump in the road, and not one capable of knocking the move off course. Kenedy is still expected to leave Chelsea and sign with Flamengo.