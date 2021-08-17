With just a year left on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus contract, it appears that his agent, Jorge Mendes, is hawking him around European football’s top clubs in order to see if someone will bite now, and give Juventus a transfer fee in the process.

The Daily Star had noted that the player had been offered to Manchester City and Manchester United, however, there seems little interest in taking the player back to the English top-flight by either team.

Spanish TV channel, El Chiringuito, didn’t help matters when, in their own inimitable style, they announced that Carlo Ancelotti wanted Ronaldo back at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Boom. Edu dropped a bombshell. pic.twitter.com/JEdYx7IWOV — El Chiringuito in English (@ElChiringuitoEN) August 17, 2021

However, their information appears to be completely wide of the mark after Ancelotti himself tweeted that, although Cristiano was a club legend who had his love and respect, he had no intention of signing the Portuguese again and was only looking forward.

Cristiano es una leyenda del Real Madrid y tiene todo mi cariño y respeto. Nunca me he planteado ficharle. Miramos hacia adelante. #HalaMadrid — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) August 17, 2021

Given his astronomical wages and penchant for having to be the main man wherever he goes, it’ll be interesting to see just who will want to pay for his services in a year’s time.