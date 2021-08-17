Cristiano Ronaldo update given by Fabrizio Romano amid PSG and Man City speculation

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future as a Juventus player.

Earlier in the summer, it looked like determining Ronaldo’s future at Juventus could provide one of the sagas of the summer, but all has gone quiet on that front since it became clear that Massimiliano Allegri would return.

The assumption has been over the past couple of months that Ronaldo would be sticking around in Turin, but in recent days, speculation linking him with both PSG and Manchester City has come to the fore.

With less than two weeks to go in the transfer window, a move always seemed improbable, with Fabrizio Romano, the Cristiano Ronaldo of football reporting, now confirming that there’s NOTHING to suggest he’ll be on the move.

Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Juventus always stated they have not received any bid, as of now. ?? #CR7 PSG are not interested in signing Ronaldo and they plan to keep Mbappé. No approach from Man City – they’re now focused on Harry Kane deal. ? More: https://t.co/Dg9EUQGk3z pic.twitter.com/qDHuhmAai3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2021

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo offered to Manchester City by agent Jorge Mendes

Ronaldo’s contract with Juventus is due to expire next summer. At that point in time, you imagine he’ll probably be looking to move on and enjoy one final experience before his prime years really do come to an end.

Every neutral football fan would be lying if they said they weren’t excited by the idea of Ronaldo teaming up with Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes, but it remains to be seen how plausible that’d be.

We can safely assume that he’ll be playing his football with The Old Lady this coming campaign, with Ronaldo’s future likely to be revisited in the spring of next year.