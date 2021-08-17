Deal agreed: Liverpool striker poised to join Hearts on loan until January

It’s always a positive when a player makes their mark at international level at such a young age, but Ben Woodburn has struggled to earn chances at Liverpool despite impressing for Wales as a 17-year-old.

His career has stalled somewhat, with loan spells at Blackpool, Oxford United and Sheffield United resulting in only one league goal between them, so he now just needs a chance to play regularly and build his confidence.

Hearts aren’t like most newly-promoted sides as they’ll expect to break the top six this season, and it’s been confirmed that a deal is agreed and he now looks set to join the Edinburgh side on loan.

At this stage it’s suggested that he’ll stay until January and then the situation will be reviewed, but the potential is there for it to be extended if both sides are happy with how he’s doing.

The Jambos kicked off their season with a win over Celtic so they’ve immediately shown they belong at this level again, and Woodburn’s pace running off the target men like Liam Boyce and Armand Gnanduillet will give them an extra edge in attack.