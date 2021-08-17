After a stunning 4-2 victory away at Newcastle United on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League season, West Ham United are already looking as though they’re continuing their form of the 2020/21 campaign.

Declan Rice was immense once again as the Hammers took the game to their hosts, despite going behind on two separate occasions.

One of the features of Rice’s game was his penchant for getting forward more often than has been usual, something that was seen from him whilst playing for England during the Euro 2020 tournament.

It’s something we could be seeing a lot more of in future.

Speaking on the Soccer AM YouTube channel, cited by HITC, Rice noted that he’d had a conversation with manager, David Moyes, about a potential change of role.

“You know what I’ve had this conversation with the manager here and a few of his coaches,” he said to broadcaster, Tubes, when asked.

“I don’t think I can play really high up, I don’t think that would suit me, but I feel as though I could play as more of an 8, a box to box player, because I can definitely start to score more goals as well, I’ve got that in me for sure.”

If he’s able to add something extra to his game, the Hammers will surely go from strength to strength under his captaincy.