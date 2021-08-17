Flamengo club chief states Chelsea need to sign loan deal to finalize Kenedy’s move

Kenedy’s arrival at Flamengo on a one-year loan deal is going through some setbacks. In routine testing carried out by Chelsea, the player registered positive for Covid-19. 

Despite presenting mild symptoms, the 25-year-old will have to isolate himself in a hotel and postpone his arrival at the Rio de Janeiro-based club. Although it seems like all systems go for Kenedy to return to Brazil, there’s still one major hurdle.

According to TNT Sports Brazil, Flamengo’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz, revealed that the player’s transfer has not yet been finalized because it’s the missing signature of Chelsea FC.

“He is not yet contracted because the English signature is missing. I always make that clear. Flamengo forwarded everything that needed to be forwarded in relation to the documentation,” Braz said.

“We’ve already done all the negotiations we needed to do, but now we still need the club president’s final signature there. I can only be responsible and say that the player is signed after this happens.”

There are only a few days left until the summer transfer window closes on the 31st of this month. The signature from the Premier League club doesn’t seem like a significant hurdle, but it would help push the deal over the finish and have the player arrive in Brazil once he’s done quarantining.

Outside of Chelsea, the Brazil international has had loan stints at Newcastle United, Granada CF, and Getafe CF.

