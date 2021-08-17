With two weeks left of the transfer window, there’s still time for certain players to be making moves away from their current teams, particularly if they believe that there’s little chance of making an impression in 2021/22.

That would appear to be the case for Man United’s Jesse Lingard.

Despite the fact that manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has previously said the attacking midfielder would feature in his plans, which was the reason why Lingard returned to the Red Devils after his loan spell at West Ham, the official Premier League website have him down as being loaned to the Hammers for a second spell.

There’s certainly more chance of him being an important player for the east Londoners that at Old Trafford.

However, both clubs and the player have yet to comment, so there’s a chance that the Premier League may have made an administrative error and jumped the gun.

There’s little doubt West Ham want him, mind.

“We would like him to come and join us,” assistant manager, Stuart Pearce, told talkSPORT, cited by football.london. “That has been an open secret. He was wonderful last year.”