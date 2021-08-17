Manchester City urged to abandon Harry Kane pursuit and sign this striker instead

Manchester City have been urged to abandon their pursuit of Harry Kane and wait to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next summer.

Man City have been closely linked with a move for the England captain, but the numbers being thrown around as potential asking prices are just downright stupid.

City CAN afford to pay such figures, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they should, especially with there being alternate options on the transfer market.

One of those is Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund, and Jan Aage Fjortoft, a friend of the player’s father, believes City ought to skip Kane in favour of signing the Norwegian.

With the situation around Kane I can’t understand why Manchester City are not waiting for the “Haaland-time” next summer… — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) August 17, 2021

While it’s true that Haaland’s release clause kicks in next summer and he’ll be available for considerably less than Kane, the competition to sign him will be considerable.

Every top club on the planet will be keen to throw their hat in the ring for Haaland, which leaves City at risk of being left out in the cold and without a world-class striker.

Kane is seemingly open to moving to the Etihad AND is Premier League proven. If there’s any chance they can strike a deal this summer, why shouldn’t they?