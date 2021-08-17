Manchester City urged to abandon Harry Kane pursuit and sign this striker instead

Manchester City Tottenham FC
Posted by

Manchester City have been urged to abandon their pursuit of Harry Kane and wait to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next summer.

Man City have been closely linked with a move for the England captain, but the numbers being thrown around as potential asking prices are just downright stupid.

City CAN afford to pay such figures, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they should, especially with there being alternate options on the transfer market.

One of those is Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund, and Jan Aage Fjortoft, a friend of the player’s father, believes City ought to skip Kane in favour of signing the Norwegian.

Erling Haaland celebrates a goal for Borussia Dortmund
Erling Haaland celebrates a goal for Borussia Dortmund

MORE: Bid prepared: Manchester City planning new €150m bid for Harry Kane

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal star ‘not a target’ for Barcelona despite claims Philippe Coutinho swap deal was in the works
Cristiano Ronaldo update given by Fabrizio Romano amid PSG and Man City speculation
(Photo) Chelsea forward pictured at airport after arriving to complete move away from the Blues

While it’s true that Haaland’s release clause kicks in next summer and he’ll be available for considerably less than Kane, the competition to sign him will be considerable.

Every top club on the planet will be keen to throw their hat in the ring for Haaland, which leaves City at risk of being left out in the cold and without a world-class striker.

Kane is seemingly open to moving to the Etihad AND is Premier League proven. If there’s any chance they can strike a deal this summer, why shouldn’t they?

More Stories Erling Haaland Harry Kane Jan Aage Fjortoft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.