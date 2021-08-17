Marcelo Bielsa has never been one to suffer fools gladly, so woe betide anyone that gets on his wrong side this season.

Leeds United enjoyed a perfectly good 2020/21 Premier League campaign, but as their 5-1 defeat on the opening day to Manchester United showed, the squad need to up their game in 2021/22 if they want to improve on their finishing position.

In order to do just that, every player is going to need to buy into the Argentinian’s way of doing things, but one who appears to not be too enamoured by that thought is 21-year-old Ian Poveda.

Signed from Manchester City, much was expected of the player, however, a falling out with his manager saw him demoted from the first-team.

Worse was to follow as he was also left out of their U23 side at the weekend, for no apparent reason report Football Insider.

To that end, the club will listen to offers for Poveda and will hope to move him on in the next fortnight.