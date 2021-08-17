Although Liverpool started their 2021/22 Premier League campaign with a comprehensive victory against Norwich City, they did so without one of their standout players of the past couple of seasons.

Jurgen Klopp must’ve thought that his club’s injury curse had come back to haunt them all over again when Andy Robertson had to be substituted after turning his ankle against Athletic Club Bilbao during the Reds’ pre-season friendly agains the La Liga outfit.

However, such is the left-back’s evident powers of recovery, that he is already back in training just nine days after sustaining the injury, according to the Daily Star.

With so much of Liverpool’s dynamic play emanating from either Robertson or Trent Alexander-Arnold on the opposite flank, Klopp will surely be delighted at the Scot’s swift return.

There’s no definite date been put on when he will actually play for the first-team again, but the fact he’s already jogging not long after he was on crutches is a great sign.

As the Reds seek to bridge the gap to Man City, they’ll need all of the help they can get.