Pep Guardiola really is desperate to acquire Tottenham Hotspur and England striker, Harry Kane, in this transfer window.

With two weeks to go, there’s plenty of time for Manchester City to throw their weight around, but as of this moment, Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy is still holding firm and rejecting any overtures from the reigning champions.

Such is the desire to bring Kane in, however, that the Manchester Evening News are reporting that City are open to selling almost any of their first-team squad in order to raise however much cash is necessary to get Levy to change his mind.

MORE: Haaland tipped for Liverpool switch

That’s some commitment to getting their man, and, were they to do so, it would mean City would have broken the British transfer record twice in the same window.

After missing the game between the two teams this past weekend, it appears that Kane’s head is already at the Etihad Stadium.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool given huge boost as star trains again just nine days after injury Talks ongoing: AC Milan edge towards another signing for Chelsea this summer 43-year-old man charged with sending racist abuse in the aftermath of England’s Euro 2020 final defeat

If City can get a deal over the line, they’ll surely be odds on to retain their domestic crown, and go close in Europe once more.