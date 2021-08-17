Man United £37M signing linked with loan move to recently relegated side

Manchester United FC Sheffield United FC
Posted by

Sheffield United are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo on loan.

Diallo signed for Man United from Atalanta at the tail end of last summer, with talkSPORT reporting that the Red Devils forked out a whopping £37M to get him through the door.

The Ivorian teenager is highly regarded at Old Trafford, with Man United having faith that he will be a star of the future and repay their hefty investment into him.

Diallo is not currently at an age where he can realistically compete for minutes in a star-studded Man United attack, so a loan away from the club may well be the best option for him.

Man United starlet Amad Diallo is reportedly wanted by Sheffield United

MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to offer these FIVE stars contract extensions

More Stories / Latest News
Marina Granovskaia tells Chelsea departee he will ‘always be welcomed back’ in emotional farewell message
Chelsea’s new hero could still leave this month as club eye deal for Sevilla star Jules Kounde
Chelsea outcast attracting interest from three clubs including AC Milan with exit on the cards

According to talkSPORT, Sheffield United are interested in taking Diallo on loan for the 2021/22 campaign. The Blades will be playing in the Championship this season coming.

While Man United fans could be forgiven for wanting to see their gem compete at a higher level, the Championship is where men become boys and will help him acclimatise to the combative style of the English game.

Exactly how Man United feel about the idea of sending a £37M acquisition down into the Championship is not mentioned in the report, so let’s wait and see if this develops any further.

More Stories Amad Diallo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.