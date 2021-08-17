Man United £37M signing linked with loan move to recently relegated side

Sheffield United are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo on loan.

Diallo signed for Man United from Atalanta at the tail end of last summer, with talkSPORT reporting that the Red Devils forked out a whopping £37M to get him through the door.

The Ivorian teenager is highly regarded at Old Trafford, with Man United having faith that he will be a star of the future and repay their hefty investment into him.

Diallo is not currently at an age where he can realistically compete for minutes in a star-studded Man United attack, so a loan away from the club may well be the best option for him.

According to talkSPORT, Sheffield United are interested in taking Diallo on loan for the 2021/22 campaign. The Blades will be playing in the Championship this season coming.

While Man United fans could be forgiven for wanting to see their gem compete at a higher level, the Championship is where men become boys and will help him acclimatise to the combative style of the English game.

Exactly how Man United feel about the idea of sending a £37M acquisition down into the Championship is not mentioned in the report, so let’s wait and see if this develops any further.