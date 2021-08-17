Not content with acquiring Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Gigi Donnarumma in the same transfer window, Paris Saint-Germain are, apparently, on the lookout for another statement signing before the window slams shut in a fortnight.

With the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria and others already in situ, Mauricio Pochettino has arguably the best chance of guiding the Ligue Un giants to Champions League glory that they’ll ever have.

Now L’Equipe, cited by Sport are reporting that PSG are going to try and tempt Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes, or Paul Pogba from Man United to join their band of brothers.

After a five-star performance against Leeds United at the weekend, where Pogba provided four assists, it’s highly unlikely that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy at an approach at this late stage.

The flip side to that argument is that the French World Cup winner is out of contract next summer, and if he has no intention of extending his contract, then United could at least get a fee for him now.

The ball then perhaps rests in the player’s court, given that Real Madrid are also known to be interested but won’t sign him until 2022.