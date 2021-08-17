So far, so good for Manchester United, both in terms of their transfer window business and the start of their 2021/22 Premier League season.

An opening day demolition of Leeds United, coupled with Jadon Sancho’s debut and Raphael Varane’s unveiling meant the weekend couldn’t have gone any better.

With two weeks still to go of the summer transfer window, there’s still an opportunity to bring in more players to pad out the squad.

However, one or two need to be shipped out, if only to get some regular football if nothing else.

That applies to Brandon Williams as much as any other.

The youngster remains highly-rated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but once again there just doesn’t appear to be the room to give him enough minutes on the pitch at present.

Given his evident skill set, he’s a player that needs to be on the pitch, and to that end, he’s being linked with a loan switch to Daniel Farke’s Norwich City.

Sky Sports report that Southampton and Newcastle are also interested, but that the Canaries are hopeful of getting a deal over the line.