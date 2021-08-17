After a disastrous showing against West Ham United at the weekend, it’s clear that Steve Bruce needs to plunder the transfer market again for Newcastle United.

With two weeks left to get more players in, Bruce certainly has the time to get a deal or two over the line, and it appears that Bundesliga 2 side, Schalke, may provide him with just the type of player that he’s looking for.

The German outfit are struggling financially after their relegation and the after effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and by selling their sensational 20-year-old, Matthew Hoppe, it may just alleviate and immediate concerns.

According to Football Insider, the Magpies and Wolverhampton Wanderers are two of many admirers that the USA international has.

Brentford are also believed to be interested in a player that Football Insider say will be hawked around to the highest bidder.

What’s abundantly clear is that Hoppe is a player much in demand, so Bruce has his work cut out in persuading him to move to the north east.