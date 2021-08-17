After a meek surrender to Brentford in the opening game of the 2021/22 Premier League season, Arsenal supporters, perhaps unsurprisingly, were straight on Mikel Arteta’s case.

However, talkSPORT’s Martin Samuels has leapt to the Spaniard’s defence and placed the blame on a continued lack of investment from the Arsenal board as being a legitimate reason why it seems to be that the north Londoners are consistently taking two steps forward and one back at the moment.