After a meek surrender to Brentford in the opening game of the 2021/22 Premier League season, Arsenal supporters, perhaps unsurprisingly, were straight on Mikel Arteta’s case.
However, talkSPORT’s Martin Samuels has leapt to the Spaniard’s defence and placed the blame on a continued lack of investment from the Arsenal board as being a legitimate reason why it seems to be that the north Londoners are consistently taking two steps forward and one back at the moment.
“They appointed Guardiola’s right hand man but Arsenal haven’t given Arteta financial support.”
“Just because you’re his right hand man doesn’t mean you can’t produce magic without investment.”
Martin Samuel says Arsenal need to back Mikel Arteta more in the transfer window pic.twitter.com/4F85ivgVuC
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 16, 2021