Although the Euro 2020 tournament has long since passed into the collective memory banks of football supporters across the continent, there was still the pressing matter of identifying those who had sent racist abuse to England players after their defeat in the final against Italy.

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were all targeted on social media, after their missed penalties condemned the Three Lions to more years of hurt: 55 and counting now.

Sky Sports have reported that a 43-year-old man from Runcorn has now been charged with sending a racist message via Facebook on the Monday after the final.

Scott McCluskey will not appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on September 8 to answer the charges put before him.

Whilst his arrest and subsequent charging might only be the tip of the iceberg, at least it’s a start.

It will show anyone else who thinks they can get away with such disgusting behaviour that there will be consequences.