Cristiano Ronaldo offered to Manchester City by agent Jorge Mendes

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent has reportedly offered the Juventus superstar to Manchester City.

Man City are in dire need of a player who can lead their line. That was clear for the world to see as they were defeated 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in their opening Premier League fixture.

Harry Kane has been the player most strongly linked with a move to the Etihad, but with time running out in the transfer window, the plausibility of that deal is decreasing by the day.

Even more implausibly, Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport have extraordinarily claimed that Jorge Mendes has offered Man City the opportunity to sign Ronaldo from Juventus in the next fortnight.

There were doubts over Ronaldo’s continuation at Juventus earlier in the window, but all has gone quiet on that front until now, with Man City being thrown into the mix.

There are more than a few question marks over whether this deal could actually happen, with Ronaldo’s Manchester United past likely to complicate things from his perspective.

Though, if Man City are unable to get Kane through the door, they could do FAR worse than signing Ronaldo as an alternative for the next two years or so…