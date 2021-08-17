Cristiano Ronaldo back to Real Madrid mooted as possibility as Carlo Ancelotti ‘insists’

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Real Madrid.

Ancelotti made the shock return to the Santiago Bernabeu earlier in the summer, abandoning his grand plans for the rejuvenation of Everton, much to the dismay of the fans.

The Italian managerial mastermind now appears keen for Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom he enjoyed great success during their time together with Los Blancos, to follow suit.

Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, which has gained popularity online for their hilarious dramatisation of Spanish football news, believe that Ancelotti wants Ronaldo back at Real Madrid.

??¡EXCLUSIVA de @EduAguirre7!?? ??”ANCELOTTI QUIERE a CRISTIANO RONALDO en el Real MADRID”#ChiringuitoCristiano pic.twitter.com/eoiq6ttvFs — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 16, 2021

While Ancelotti may have a fighting chance of convincing Ronaldo to return when his Juventus contract expires next summer, there’s likely too little time left in the window for it to happen.

Real Madrid would need to negotiate terms with both Ronaldo and Juventus, with the Italian giants also having to find a replacement late in the transfer window.

It seems implausible, but things can change quickly, as was proven by Lionel Messi’s exit from Barcelona and subsequent arrival at Paris Saint-Germain.