Cristiano Ronaldo back to Real Madrid mooted as possibility as Carlo Ancelotti ‘insists’

Juventus
Posted by

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Real Madrid.

Ancelotti made the shock return to the Santiago Bernabeu earlier in the summer, abandoning his grand plans for the rejuvenation of Everton, much to the dismay of the fans.

The Italian managerial mastermind now appears keen for Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom he enjoyed great success during their time together with Los Blancos, to follow suit.

Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, which has gained popularity online for their hilarious dramatisation of Spanish football news, believe that Ancelotti wants Ronaldo back at Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo is being linked with a return to Real Madrid

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo offered to Manchester City by agent Jorge Mendes

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester City urged to abandon Harry Kane pursuit and sign this striker instead
Arsenal star ‘not a target’ for Barcelona despite claims Philippe Coutinho swap deal was in the works
Cristiano Ronaldo update given by Fabrizio Romano amid PSG and Man City speculation

While Ancelotti may have a fighting chance of convincing Ronaldo to return when his Juventus contract expires next summer, there’s likely too little time left in the window for it to happen.

Real Madrid would need to negotiate terms with both Ronaldo and Juventus, with the Italian giants also having to find a replacement late in the transfer window.

It seems implausible, but things can change quickly, as was proven by Lionel Messi’s exit from Barcelona and subsequent arrival at Paris Saint-Germain.

More Stories Carlo Ancelotti Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.