Liverpool star plotting shock exit amid interest from Juventus, Bayern Munich and PSG

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah reportedly has one eye on leaving the club, with several of Europe’s biggest names thought to be interested

Salah has been one of Liverpool’s best players in the Premier League era. In terms of foreign imports, he’s right up there with the likes of Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres, the only difference being that he’s actually won the competition.

The 29-year-old remains a key figure for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, with his brilliant performance in the Reds’ opening fixture against Norwich City testament to that.

However, the Egyptian is now thought to be considering his future at the club.

According to Todo Fichajes, Salah, who is valued by Liverpool at around €100M (£85M), has informed his agent of his desire to secure a move away from Anfield at the earliest possible opportunity.

The report claims that, while it would be more plausible for Salah to navigate a way out of the club next summer, the possibility of moving to Juventus in the next fortnight has not been completely ruled out.

The report notes Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain as other potential suitors. Until anywhere more reputable covers this news, it’s worth taking the claims with a pinch of salt…