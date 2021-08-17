Video: Santos announce the arrival of Real Madrid Castilla player

Santos FC made a surprising transfer when they announced the arrival of Augusto Galvan, who joins the Brazilian club from Real Madrid on a one-year loan deal

Augusto is familiar with Brazilian football at the youth level, having gone through São Paulo’s youth academy. The 22-year-old would depart to Real Madrid and join the academy in 2017, and before moving to Santos, the midfielder was with the Castilla squad.

Santos published a video on the Twitter account, helping introduce the player to the supporters.

“The joy is immense. Since I was little, I watched the Santos games, I saw idols who played here and having the opportunity to wear this shirt, and now being a Menino da Vila, there is no price to pay,” Augusto said.

