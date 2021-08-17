As we move into the business end of the summer transfer window, Serie A side, Cagliari, are trying to tempt Tottenham Hotspur into doing business with one of their stars, even though he’s already turned down an approach from north London rivals, Arsenal.
According to Centro Trentuno, cited by HITC, the Italians would welcome serious offers for Nahitan Nandez, as they look to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Clubs Europe-wide have been stung financially, with those nearer the bottom end of each division almost certainly struggling to make ends meet.
Nandez had apparently agreed a £50,000 per week deal with Italian champions, Inter.
However, that hasn’t come to fruition and now Cagliari need to move the player on in order to reduce their wage bill ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.
“Obviously such a sale would help our balance sheet. It would be ideal to make money,” Cagliari president, Tommaso Giulini, said to Centro Trentuno, cited by HITC.
Leeds United could also be interested in the services of a player who recently turned down Arsenal according to La Repubblica, cited by HITC.