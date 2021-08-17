Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to offer these FIVE stars contract extensions

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants FIVE Manchester United players to be offered new deals by the club.

Solskjaer appears to be building something special at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils consistently moving in the right direction for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson hung up the hairdryer.

The former Red Devils striker is yet to win a piece of major silverware during his time in the dugout, but looking at his squad for the upcoming campaign, you have to think it’s only a matter of time.

Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho have been acquired, both of whom will eventually become key players for Man United, with several of the club’s pre-existing first-teamers going up a level under Solskjaer’s wing.

Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford are five of those who have excelled under his stewardship, with The Sun reporting that he now wants new contracts for ALL of them.

The report claims that Solskjaer has requested that the Man United hierarchy offer lucrative new extensions to all five of them. It remains to be seen whether they’d have any issues negotiating with any of them whose name is not Paul Pogba.