When Tottenham Hotspur took on Man City in the opening game of the 2021/22 Premier League season, with respect, not too many would’ve given the north Londoners a hope of getting all three points.

Even more so when the teams were read out and Harry Kane had been completely omitted from the match day squad by Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, the 1-0 win over the reigning champions was fully deserved and that was as much down to the performance of young Japhet Tanganga as anything else.

Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling barely had a sniff of a chance as a result.

MORE: Haaland tipped for Liverpool switch

No wonder that the 22-year-old was given a standing ovation as he left the pitch.

After that type of performance, it would appear the youngster has made the right decision to stay at the club after being linked with a switch to Galatasaray.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Technically brilliant’ Celtic player being eyed by Crystal Palace as Premier League outfit prepare bid Highly-rated Leeds United star on the way out of Elland Road after fall-out with Marcelo Bielsa Man United willing to allow highly-rated star to be loaned out to Premier League rivals

“Earlier this summer, Galatasaray were heavily linked with him. They wanted him on a season-long loan. Spurs were considering it,” Michael Bridge said on Sky Sports News, cited by HITC.

“I am told Tanganga wasn’t keen on going. He wanted to stay and it looks to me he has a great future at Tottenham.”