Uruguay to keep their four stars on their kit

The Uruguayan Football Association found itself in a fight with FIFA had asked Puma, the team’s material supplier, to withdraw two stars. However, Gastón Tealdi, vice president of the AUF, has denied the rumor that’s been requested.

The stars that FIFA reportedly Uruguay would remove is referring to the gold medals won in the 1924 and 1928 Olympic Games, when FIFA organized the tournament. The other two, which never risk leaving the heavenly mantle, are from the 1930 and 1950 World Cup achievements.

Despite this reported ask from FIFA, Ovación (via UOL Esporte) report Uruguay team will continue to wear four stars on its shirt.

“We talked to FIFA, and they told us that there was no official communication, so until that happened, we would continue with the shirt as we were wearing it,” Gastón Tealdi, vice president of the AUF, said.

Suppose the governing body of football requests the withdrawal. In that case, the AUF hopes to prepare a dossier with the Association of Historians and Researchers of Uruguayan Football (AHIFU) to guarantee it remains on their kit.

Also, in an interview with the Uruguayan media outlet, Jorge Casales, director of competitions at the (AUF) said that the shirt model for the next World Cup would begin to be produced as early as next week. If there is nothing new, it will have the four stars above the AUF coat of arms.