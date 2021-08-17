With two weeks left until the closure of the summer transfer window, Chelsea are still in the position where they need to sell a centre-back.

Kurt Zouma, whilst not necessarily surplus to requirements at the Stamford Bridge outfit, will have to find a new club in order for Thomas Tuchel to be able to fund his move for Sevilla star centre-back, Jules Kounde.

London rivals, West Ham United, were known to be interested in Zouma earlier in the window before turning their attentions to Nikola Milenkovic.

However, following the collapse of that move, the Hammers could be back in for Zouma.

The stumbling block would appear to be the £25m asking price and player’s wages.

According to The Guardian journalist, Jacob Steinburg, David Moyes hasn’t yet given up hope of acquiring the player.

West Ham still not given up on Kurt Zouma. But Chelsea are asking for £25m and his wage demands are high. Selling Zouma helps Chelsea’s pursuit of Jules Kounde – they need to shift a centre-back #cfc #whufc — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) August 16, 2021

The closer it gets to the window without Zouma having been moved on, the more chance that the Hammers may have of bringing down the price and seeing a successful conclusion to their pursuit.