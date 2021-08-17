Being on the receiving end of a 13-0 defeat is always going to be a match that you’ll remember, and that’ll definitely be the case for Weymouth’s players after they were taken apart in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Sunday against Chelsea.

After beating Crystal Palace on Saturday in their 2021/22 Premier League opener, Thomas Tuchel had, apparently, wanted to give those players who didn’t play against the Eagles a run out to boost their fitness.

It’s fair to say that the non-league outfit probably weren’t expecting to face such a strong Blues squad, and were 8-0 down by half-time.

MORE: Haaland tipped for Liverpool switch

Tuchel had played the likes of Thiago Silva, Callum-Hudson Odoi, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri, Kurt Zouma and Davide Zappacosta.

Despite the eventual 13-0 loss, Weymouth’s staff were hugely impressed by Tuchel’s professionalism after the game.

More Stories / Latest News Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo issues a strongly-worded statement on Instagram regarding his future Declan Rice and David Moyes come to an agreement over change at West Ham Journalist gives new update on West Ham’s pursuit of Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma

“The scoreline, no one wants to lose 13-0 but when you look at the movement, the power, the pace – you can see the top-level and big gulf,” manager, Brian Stock, said to The Dorset Echo, cited by the Mirror.

“The lads kept on going right to the end. Thomas Tuchel came over and said some very nice words to us. Apart from the scoreline, everything else was positive.”

They’ll probably think twice before accepting another invitation though.