West Ham’s hopes of landing Chelsea defender fade after player asks for DOUBLE his current salary

West Ham have reportedly been left with no choice but to abandon their pursuit of Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.

Signing a new centre-back before the end of the transfer window appears to be a priority for David Moyes and co.

Kurt Zouma is one player who has been linked with a move to the London Stadium, with the Frenchman having been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

However, as of yet, West Ham have been unable to make the numbers work, which has prevented a deal being struck with both Chelsea and Zouma.

There doesn’t appear to be much prospect of that changing, either, with The Sun reporting that Zouma has demanded that West Ham double his current £65K-a-week wage packet.

The report notes that West Ham would be able to get Zouma through the door if they parted with £20M, which seems like a reasonable figure for a defender of 26 with Premier League experience.

They do not, though appear able or willing to meet his wage demands, with West Ham now set to give up on signing Zouma and consider alternatives.