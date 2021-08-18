James Maddison to Arsenal update provided by David Ornstein amid Martin Odegaard talks

Arsenal’s reported interest in signing Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has been clarified by The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Gunners have been linked with several attacking midfielders since the summer transfer window began, after Martin Odegaard joined up with the Real Madrid squad following the expiration of his loan deal.

Emi Buendia was linked, with the Argentine instead making the move to Aston Villa. James Maddison has been another mentioned as a potential transfer target for the Gunners.

However, as is reported by David Ornstein for The Athletic, Arsenal are not actively pursuing a deal for Maddison and have never held a legitimate interest in doing so.

The report notes that intermediaries have been trying to talk the deal into reality, but Arsenal at no point have been close to making a move for Maddison – and are now instead re-signing Odegaard!

It just goes to show that you can never know what to believe in the transfer market, with speculation coming from even the most reliable of sources needed to be taken with a pinch of salt.