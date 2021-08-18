The pile on continues with Arsenal, as another pundit has decided to take a pot shot given their current form.

On this occasion, it’s talkSPORT’s Ally McCoist, who has gone as far as to suggest that it will be 25 years or so before the Gunners will be able to consider themselves title contenders again.

McCoist doesn’t believe that the team that is out on the pitch attempting to perform for Mikel Arteta is anywhere near good enough.

You’d be hard pressed to find anyone to disagree with him at this point.