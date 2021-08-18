At least three Arsenal players could be on the move after Aaron Ramsdale arrives

It will be interesting to see if Aaron Ramsdale is coming in to immediately play as the club’s number 1 goalkeeper, or if Arsenal will continue to look for William Saliba situations by throwing money at talented youngsters for the future.

What it will mean is that some players could now be sold to raise further funds, and it appears that at least three could be on the move shortly:

After Ramsdale, the immediate aim for Arsenal will be to sell more players. Expecting to see movement on Torreira, Maitland-Niles and Bellerin, amongst others, in the coming days. — Freddie Paxton (@Freddie_Paxton) August 18, 2021

Lucas Torreira has largely become a forgotten man at the Emirates after a failed loan move to Atletico Madrid, but it appears that he won’t be getting a chance in the first team so if there’s an option to sell him permanently then it would make sense.

Ainsley Maitland Niles could still be a useful rotation option because of his versatility but that tag may also be holding his career back, so it might be the best thing for him to leave like Joe Willock did to further his career.

Hector Bellerin has been linked with a move for a while now but his departure only makes sense if another right-back has been lined up as his replacement, but it will be interesting to see who else possibly leaves.