Arsenal star wanted by Juventus, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund with Gunners open to selling

Three clubs are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

Aubameyang has been a superb servant to Arsenal, having netted 64 goals in 114 Premier League games, but there are pretty considerable suggestions that the striker is now over the hill.

Ever since signing his new lucrative Arsenal deal, Aubameyang hasn’t been the same. Arsenal need to find a long-term replacement for him, but may well need to shift the 32-year-old first.

While you could be forgiven for thinking there wouldn’t be any takers for a highly-paid and declining striker, Fichajes believe that there are three top clubs in the race to sign him.

Fichajes report that Juventus, as well as former employers Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, would all be keen on striking a deal for Aubameyang, were he to appear on the market.

There is no suggestion of how much any interested party would have to pay in order to convince Arsenal to sell Aubameyang, nor which of the three clubs is showing the most interest.

If Juve, Dortmund or Milan are keen on signing Aubameyang before the deadline, they ought to move fast in order to ensure Arsenal have enough time to find a replacement.