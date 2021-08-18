Manchester United identify two Bayern Munich stars as potential transfer targets

Two Bayern Munich midfielders have reportedly landed themselves on Manchester United’s transfer radar.

The Red Devils are well-positioned to mount a challenge for the Premier League title this term, with Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho having been recruited from Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely consider his midfield as an area of concern, with a double pivot of Scott McTominay and Fred unlikely to be sufficient this coming campaign.

As a result, with two weeks left to run in the summer transfer window, Man United could look to recruit a new central midfielder in order to strengthen their title bid – but who?

According to Fichajes, Bayern Munich Corentin Tolisso and Leon Goretzka have both emerged as potential targets for the Red Devils, with both players’ contracts due to expire next summer.

You imagine Bayern Munich would rather sell Tolisso than Goretzka, who looks set to play a key role under Julian Nagelsmann, but both of their contract situations put the power into their hands.

Man United are likely to have to sell in order to buy in what remains of the window, so keep an eye on the likes of Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial, who could both still leave in exchange for cash.