Brazilian starlet states why he’s choosing the No. 21 as move from Santos to Juventus becomes official

Juventus FC has landed one of the bright young goal scorers out of Brazil when they reached an agreement with Santos FC for Kaio Jorge.

The Serie A side presented the player to its supporters through a short video, and one of the answers that Jorge answered that stood out was choosing the No. 21 and cited the previous players for having worn it.

Jorge wants to add to the history of that number that’s been worn by players such as Andrea Pirlo, Paulo Dybala, Zinedine Zidane, and Gonzalo Higuain.

“It was worn by great players here: Pirlo, Dybala, Zidane, and Higuain. So I hope to score many goals with this jersey too,” Jorge said. “My objective is to score and help my teammates as best I can and, if God wills it, win trophies like the Champions League.”