“Cheap T-shirts from Sports Direct” – Man City widely mocked for horrific alternative kit for 21/22 season

Manchester City
Every club seems to release at least three new kits a season these days, so it makes it much harder to be original and stand out against the competition.

There is an argument that simply being different purely for the sake of being different isn’t a great look, and this certainly isn’t a great looking shirt that Man City have just released:

It looks like the kind of thing you might be able to buy from someone who doesn’t have the licence to use official logos. or indeed like something you’ll see in the “two for £18” bin at Sports Direct:

Perhaps it will be some kind of trend-setter that everyone follows as time goes on, but it feels very unlikely.

