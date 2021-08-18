“Cheap T-shirts from Sports Direct” – Man City widely mocked for horrific alternative kit for 21/22 season

Every club seems to release at least three new kits a season these days, so it makes it much harder to be original and stand out against the competition.

There is an argument that simply being different purely for the sake of being different isn’t a great look, and this certainly isn’t a great looking shirt that Man City have just released:

Pushing boundaries ? Tap to shop our 21/22 Third Kit! ?? ? #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klUGiM — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 18, 2021

It looks like the kind of thing you might be able to buy from someone who doesn’t have the licence to use official logos. or indeed like something you’ll see in the “two for £18” bin at Sports Direct:

Nah I swear this is just them cheap t-shirts from Sports Direct.. the two for a tenner ones ? https://t.co/G07vh4OFp7 — ? ? (@6Thiagoat) August 18, 2021

This kit looks like it’s on sale at Sports Direct. 2 for £18 type ish https://t.co/mSg6OXrK5W — Steve Arnott (@LaPiochey) August 18, 2021

Perhaps it will be some kind of trend-setter that everyone follows as time goes on, but it feels very unlikely.