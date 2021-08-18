Chelsea ‘in negotiation’ to sell two bit-part defenders with developments expected ‘in the next days’

Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to provide an update on Chelsea’s efforts to sign two full-backs of no use to manager Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel inherited a strong squad after taking the reins from Frank Lampard back in January, hence why the German was able to mastermind an unlikely Champions League triumph.

What he will not have known until returning for pre-season is that Chelsea essentially had another squad entirely out of loan, which left him with 40+ players to manage over the summer.

One of those returning loanees is Davide Zappacosta, who was on loan at Genoa, who now looks set to follow another full-back signed by Antonio Conte out the exit door.

Chelsea are still working to sell Emerson Palmieri. OL are progressing in talks with Chelsea but Napoli hope Emerson to wait for their proposal in the next days. ? #CFC Chelsea are also in negotiation for Zappacosta to Fiorentina [with Lirola to join OM] or Atalanta as plan B. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2021

Neither Zappacosta or Emerson ever really threatened to establish themselves as starters at Stamford Bridge, with their departures having been on the cards for some time.

You get the impression that Chelsea will have been open to the idea of selling both of them for some time now, but without a suitable offer having been made, they remained on the club’s books.

If Fabrizio Romano is to be believed, they could finally be set to leave Chelsea, who will be provided with further cash to spend in the summer market once they do.