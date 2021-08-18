Chelsea’s signing of Romelu Lukaku has been one of the outstanding pieces of business so far in this summer’s transfer window.

Even at a figure close to the £100m British record that Man City paid for Jack Grealish, it still represents incredible value with the Belgian guaranteed to bring goals to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The centre-forward also revealed in his opening press conference that he’s taken the No.9 shirt, and will set about proving his worth immediately.