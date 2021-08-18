Video: Chelsea’s new No.9 Romelu Lukaku on taking the shirt from off of Tammy Abraham’s back

Chelsea’s signing of Romelu Lukaku has been one of the outstanding pieces of business so far in this summer’s transfer window.

Even at a figure close to the £100m British record that Man City paid for Jack Grealish, it still represents incredible value with the Belgian guaranteed to bring goals to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The centre-forward also revealed in his opening press conference that he’s taken the No.9 shirt, and will set about proving his worth immediately.

