Chelsea fans have spotted an incident at today’s open training session.

The Blues held an open training session with supporters at Stamford Bridge today, including new signing Romelu Lukaku, and there appears to have been a disappointing instance involving a supporter.

As spotted by CFCDaily and a number of fans on Twitter, it appears as though a fan managed to get hold of a microphone during the open training session before shouting ‘Werner out’.

The dig comes on the back of a mixed start to life at Chelsea for Werner, who cost £47.6million from RB Leipzig.

Here’s what fans said of the incident on Twitter.

That guy who said ‘get Werner out’ down the microphone is embarrassing — CFCDaily???? (@CFCDaily) August 18, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Disgraceful — Timo Werner ? (@Raffy21412043) August 18, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Plastic fans.. ?? — akiosHuncho Champions of Europe ?? (@akiosHuncho) August 18, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ban that guy — Usama Ali Minhas ?? (@minhasusama1) August 18, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

So embarrassing — Champions of Europe ?? (@2021CL2) August 18, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Have your opinion on players, but as long as they want to play for the badge and give their 100%.. then they should be supported. — Devon Sims (@devon_sims4) August 18, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Nah man that ain’t right — Toni ??(on a 3 day limit) (@CFCTONNY) August 18, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If the incident did indeed take place as suggested, fellow Chelsea fans are right to be disappointed with what they have seen and heard.

Werner was Chelsea’s joint top scorer last season and whether fans are happy with his performance or not, verbal abuse certainly isn’t going to help his confidence.

And Chelsea as a club are not going to be best given they have allowed supporters in to watch their team play.